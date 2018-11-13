Vos reelected as Assembly Speaker

Republicans in the state Assembly have reelected Representative Robin Vos to serve as Speaker. Vos said on Monday that Republicans will be willing to work with Governor-elect Tony Evers when they agree. “But we are not going to roll over and play dead, like they assume we probably should,” Vos said. “We’re not going to accept that the answer to our problems in Wisconsin is higher taxes. We are not going to accept that the answer to some of our issues is growing the size of government, or taking a big old u-turn from our economy’s success.”

It’s my honor to continue serving as Speaker of the #Wisconsin State Assembly. I’m humbled to receive this vote of confidence from my @WIAssemblyGOP colleagues and look forward to leading this chamber during this time of divided government. pic.twitter.com/BmuaoQpagT — Speaker Robin Vos (@SpeakerVos) November 12, 2018



Vos has served as Speaker since 2013, and his caucus voted unanimously for him to retain the post. “Our leader is playing chess while the other team is playing checkers,” said Representative Travis Tranel in seconding Vos’ nomination. Republicans will return with a 63-36 Assembly majority in the next legislative session, after losing one open seat in last week’s election.

“Our policies, our pragmatic vision for Wisconsin, is what Governor Evers needs to buy into,” Vos said. Republicans also reelected Representative Jim Steinke as Majority Leader.