Walker concedes Governor’s race to Evers

Scott Walker has officially conceded the governor’s race to Tony Evers.

That concession came just before 2 pm on Wednesday.

In a statement, Walker thanked his family and those who voted for him. He also said that comments from Tuesday night about seeking a recall came before an announcement that absentee ballots had yet to be counted in Milwaukee.

His campaign determined that a recount would not change the election in his favor.

He says his staff will be working with Evers to ensure a smooth transition.