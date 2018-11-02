Walker makes new pledge on pre-existing conditions

Governor Scott Walker says he wants to enact the “exact same language” in federal law to guarantee coverage for pre-existing conditions. It’s a brand new promise from a Republican governor in a whisker close re-election campaign with Democrat Tony Evers. The latest Marquette University Law School poll found health care a top issue with voters.

Speaking to reporters in Waukesha on Thursday, Walker promised to codify language in the Affordable Care Act to make sure everyone living with a pre-existing condition is covered.

We can protect people with pre-existing conditions without protecting the failure that is Obamacare. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 1, 2018



“No matter what happens in the courts or in the Congress, in Wisconsin we’ll codify that, the exact same language that’s in the Affordable Care Act, we’ll make sure that everyone living with pre-existing conditions is covered here in the state.”

Walker is a dyed in the wool Obamacare opponent, a fact noted in a statement from his Democratic opponent Tony Evers. “The fact is that Scott Walker spent the past eight years trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act and its protections for pre-existing conditions.”

I’m proud to stand with @BarackObama, a President who did what @ScottWalker doesn’t have the backbone to do: fight to expand health care and protect those with pre-existing conditions. https://t.co/MIK7yX9d6p — Tony Evers (@Tony4WI) November 2, 2018



Walker this year approved Wisconsin joining a lawsuit seeking its full repeal, including those protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Also on Thursday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he would “guarantee” enactment of such protections in state law. Vos, on WFAW‘s “Stuck in the Middle” with former Democratic state Senator Andy Jorgenson, said his caucus has already moved to do that, voting unanimously on a bill that later failed to come to the floor in the state Senate.