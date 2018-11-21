Walker taps Schimel for spot as Waukesha County judge

A soft landing for the Attorney General. Outgoing Republican Governor Scott Walker is appointing outgoing Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel to a Waukesha County judgeship.

Schimel — who prior to being elected AG in 2014 had served as Waukesha County district attorney — will take the spot relinquished last week by Circuit Judge Patrick Haughney.

Walker’s office announced the appointment Monday and said the date Schimel will receive the appointment is still being determined. Regardless of when that is, he’ll have to win an election in April for a full six-year term as judge.