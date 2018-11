The first day of WIAA State Football Championships are in the books. Four new champions were crowned with three more games set for Friday.

Division 7 Black Hawk 22, Edgar 15

Division 6 Iola-Scandinavia 43, Racine Lutheran 14

Division 5 St. Mary Springs 20, Stratford 17

Division 4 Racine St. Catherine’s 8, St. Croix Central 7