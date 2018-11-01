Wisconsin fugitives arrested in Ohio

Two people wanted for a string of violent crimes in Wisconsin have been taken into custody in Ohio. Samuel Schutte, age 34, was arrested Tuesday in Toledo. U.S. Marshals then arrested 28-year-old Stephanie Retzlaff in the same city the following afternoon.

Schutte and Retzlaff are accused of a long series of crimes like armed robbery, theft and bail jumping over the last two months. Investigators say they traveled to Ohio in a car which had been stolen in West Bend.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Monday after the couple eluded arrest in Dane and Milwaukee counties.