Wisconson’s Happ named Big Ten Player of the Week

Wisconsin senior forward Ethan Happ was named the Big Ten men’s basketball Player of the Week.

Happ averaged 22.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game while shooting 68.8 percent from the floor in a pair of Badger wins. He poured in 30 points, shooting 15-of-23 from the floor, and grabbing 13 rebounds in Wisconsin’s 77-68 victory at Xavier in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Happ followed his performance in the Xavier game by posting his third double-double in as many games to open the 2018-19 season with 15 points and 12 rebounds against Houston Baptist, shooting 7-of-9 from the field. He also became the school’s all-time leading rebounder in the Badgers 96-59 victory over Houston Baptist.

Happ’s 34 career double-double’s are the third most in Wisconsin history.

For the season, Happ is averaging 18.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists and is the only player in the nation averaging at least 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists per game.

The Big Ten Player of the Week Award is the fourth of his career and second in as many weeks.

Happ and the Badgers open play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Wednesday against Stanford, in the Bahamas.