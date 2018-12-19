Adams, Rodgers selected to Pro Bowl

The NFL released its Pro Bowl recipients on Tuesday and the list includes a pair of Green Bay Packers.

Wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers were both named to the Pro Bowl by the league.

For Adams, it’s his second trip to the Pro Bowl and his first original selection after being chosen as an injury replacement last season. He reached 100 receptions for the first time in his career this season, which currently ranks as the fourth-highest single season total in franchise history, trailing WR’s Robert Brooks (102 in 1995) and Sterling Sharpe (108 in 1992 and 112 in 1993). Adams has 1,315 receiving yards in 2018, currently the eighth most in a season in franchise history and 205 yards away from passing Jordy Nelson (1,519 in 2014) for the franchise record. Adams is tied for No. 2 in the NFL this season with 12 receiving touchdowns. He is the only player in the NFL to register 70-plus receptions and 10-plus receiving touchdowns in each of the last three seasons (2016-18).

For Rodgers, it marks the seventh Pro Bowl selection of his career (2009, 2011-12, 2014-16). He has the second most selections by a Green Bay quarterback, trailing Brett Favre’s nine, and tied for the fourth-most selections by a Packer. For the first time in his career, Rodgers has registered 20-plus touchdowns and two or fewer interceptions in the first 14 games of the season (23/2).

Rodgers passed Patriots QB Tom Brady (358 in 2010-11) this season for the longest streak in league history for consecutive attempts without an interception (402).

Tackle David Bakhtiari, defensive lineman Kenny Clark and center Corey Linsley were named alternates.