Badger basketball adds Ohio State transfer

The Wisconsin Badger men’s basketball team will be adding former Ohio State forward Micah Potter to their squad. The 6’9, 240-pound forward from Mentor, Ohio, is transferring to the University of Wisconsin. He will join the Badgers at semester break and be eligible to play beginning in December of 2019.

Potter comes to Madison after two seasons at Ohio State where he appeared in 59 games, including 16 starts. The first true freshman to start a season opener for the Buckeyes since Jared Sullinger, Potter averaged 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 12.0 minutes a game with a career high of 17 points against Texas Southern in 2017.

“It’s a perfect fit,” said head coach Greg Gard. “In terms of our system, how he plays, how we play with our bigs and what he can bring to the table as a player. When you look at transfers, you have to do your due diligence from a cultural standpoint and make sure they’re going to be about the right things. There’s no doubt Micah is about the team first and he wants to be part of something bigger than himself. He understands the big picture.”

The addition of Potter will be welcomed next season with Ethan Happ graduating at the end of this season.