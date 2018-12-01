Badger volleyball team advances to NCAA Sweet 16

For the sixth-straight season, the 8th ranked Wisconsin women’s volleyball team has advanced to NCAA Regional play. The sixth-seeded Badgers advanced by knocking off Pepperdine 25-16, 25-12, 15-25, 25-13 on Friday night at the UW Fieldhouse.

Sophomore Sydney Hilley recorded her seventh double-double in the last eight matches with 48 assists and 19 digs, which ties her career best.

Senior Tionna Williams led all players with a season-high 14 kills while hitting .458 (14 kills – 3 errors – 24 attempts).

Wisconsin advances to regional play on Dec. 7-8 at a location to be determined. The highest remaining seed will host the regional tournament.