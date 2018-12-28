Badgers cap disappointing season with blowout bowl victory

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor rushed 27 times for 205 yards and a touchdown to lead the Badgers to a 35-3 Pinstripe Bowl victory over the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday in New York.

Taylor posted his 12th game of at least 150 yards and 100 yards in his 12th game this season, tying Melvin Gordon’s program record set in 2014.

Taylor’s performance pushed his season total to 2,194 yards and his two season total to 4,171 yards, becoming the only FBS runner to surpass the 4,000-yard mark in his first two seasons. He was named the Pinstripe Bowl MVP.

The Badgers struggled throughout the season and saw the regular season come to a disappointing end with a trophy game loss to the Minnesota Gophers at Camp Randall.

Thursday’s rout of the Hurricanes at the very least, sent the Badgers into the offseason on a high-note.

The Badgers won their fifth straight bowl game and second in as many years against Miami. The Badgers knocked off the Hurricanes in last year’s Orange Bowl 34-24. Wisconsin improved to 8-5.

Wisconsin jumped out to a quick 14-0 when sophomore quarterback Jack Coan hit Kendric Pryor for a 35-yard touchdown pass. The Badgers then turned a quick interception into points when Taylor scored one play later.

The Badgers missed more scoring chances and led 14-3 at halftime before improving their execution in the second half to blow the game open.

The Badgers forced five Miami turnovers, including four interceptions. The Badger defense held the Hurricanes to 169 total yards and six first downs.

In the last two bowl games, both against Miami, the Badgers forced eight Miami turnovers, while the Wisconsin offense turned it over just twice during that time span.