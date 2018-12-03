Badgers headed for Pinstripe Bowl, nine Big Ten teams going bowling overall

The Wisconsin Badger football team will face Miami in a postseason bowl game for the second straight year. The two programs this year, will hook up in the 2018 New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York City. The game will take place Thursday, Dec. 27 and kick off at 4:15 p.m. and televised on ESPN.

Extending the longest current streak in the Big Ten, the Badgers will play in a bowl game for the 17th straight season. That is tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the country.

The Pinstripe Bowl is in its ninth year, and fifth of its affiliation with the Big Ten. Big Ten schools are 3-1 in the Pinstripe Bowl with Penn State, Northwestern and Iowa all earning victories. Wisconsin will play just its second game in the state of New York, having played to a 20-20 tie at Syracuse on Sept. 18, 1971.

Both the Badgers and Hurricanes finished disappointing regular seasons with 7-5 records.

The Badgers are one of nine Big Ten teams that will play in a bowl game. Among the other eight are Ohio State and Michigan, who will both play on New Years Day.

The Buckeyes will square off against Washington in the Rose Bowl, while the Wolverines will meet Florida in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Also on New Years Day is Penn State taking on Kentucky in the VRBO Citrus Bowl in Orlando and Iowa facing off against Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl in Tampa.

Northwestern will square off against Utah in the Holiday Bowl on New Years Eve.

Purdue will face Auburn in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 28th.

Michigan State will take on Oregon in the Dec. 31st Redbox Bowl.

Minnesota will face Georgia Tech in the Dec. 26th Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.