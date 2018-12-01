Badgers tip off Big Ten with win at Iowa

The Wisconsin Badgers stayed with the Iowa Hawkeyes in their Big Ten opener in Iowa City and in the end, pulled out a 72-66 victory.

Ethan Happ fouled out with 45.8 seconds left, but the Badgers still got a big three-pointer from D’Mitrik Trice with 20 seconds left. Then it was Brad Davison and Trice hitting some key free throws to maintain a two possession lead to give the Badgers (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) the win.

The Hawkeyes led for much of the second half. Their biggest lead was eight early on, but the Badgers made several small runs to keep the game within striking distance.

Trice had 20 points to lead the Badgers, hitting 4 of 8 three-pointers. Happ left with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Brevin Pritzl came up big off the bench with 12 points and four rebounds.

The Badgers had to deal with foul trouble throughout as Nate Reuvers, Aleem Ford, Khalil Iverson and Davison all spent extra time on the sidelines.

Iowa was led by Tyler Cook with 19 points and 15 rebounds.