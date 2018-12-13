Brewers acquire left-handed reliever from the Rangers

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed pitcher Alex Claudio from the Texas Rangers in exchange for Competitive Round A pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.

Claudio, who turns 27 on January 31, is 13-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 12 saves in 208 career games (2 starts) over five Major League seasons, all with Texas. He went 4-2 with a 4.48 ERA and 1 save in a team-leading 66 games (1 start) in 2018. Claudio led the Rangers in appearances for the second straight season.

Claudio posted a 1.80 ERA over his last 11 appearances in 2018 (10 ip, 2 er) as opponents hit just .206 during that stretch.

Brewers sign Nelson

The Brewers avoided arbitration with right-handed pitcher Jimmy Nelson, signing him to a $3.7 million deal for next season.

Nelson missed all of last season while rehabbing from right shoulder surgery. He’s expected to go to training camp this spring as a full participant. He’ll be battling with a big group of starting pitchers for spots in the rotation. That group includes Jhoulys Chacin, Chase Anderson, Zach Davis, Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Junior Guerra and Adrian Houser.

It’s possible the Brewers will take it slow with Nelson, but barring any setbacks, he is expected to pitch in Milwaukee this coming season.