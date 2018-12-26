Bucks Spread Christmas Cheer With Holiday Victory

The Milwaukee Bucks managed to hit just six of their 32 three-point shots and missed 17-straight during one stretch. But their defense was solid and their work in the paint was more than enough to pull out a 109-95 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and added 14 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks to help the Bucks play and win on Christmas Day for the first time since 1977.

The Bucks still haven’t lost back to back games. The win marked the 10th time this season that the Bucks have followed a loss with a victory.

The Bucks defense combined for 10 steals and seven blocked shots and challenged the Knicks shooting from beyond-the-arc.

The Bucks led by just two points at halftime, but things changed in the third quarter, scoring 36 points and hit 12 of 13 shots in the paint. They took the lead from two points at the half to as much as 19 points in the third quarter.

Brook Lopez added 20 points, Malcolm Brogdon had 17 and Eric Bledsoe chipped in 15 points in the win. Thon Maker also had 12 points and a pair of blocked shots in the win.

The Bucks improved to 3-2 all-time on Christmas Day.

The Bucks now return home where they will play their next six games. It starts on Thursday night when the Knicks turn around to make the trip to Fiserv Forum to face the Bucks.