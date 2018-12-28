Bucks open home stand with victory

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 31 points and added 14 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-96 win over the visiting New York Knicks on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

The frustrations mounted for the Knicks, who watched Antetokounmpo dominate on Christmas Day in New York, then do so again Thursday night.

With around 10 minutes left in the game, Enes Kanter hit Giannis with a shot to his face, which didn’t draw a foul call. Kanter’s eye was already bloodied from an earlier play. As Antetokounmpo moved back up the floor, he and Kanter came together, with Kanter yelling at Giannis.

Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham quickly left the bench to separate the two. After an official review, Kanter was assessed a pair of technical fouls and ejected. Antetokounmpo received one technical.

Antetokounmpo had 24 of his 31 points in the second half to give the Bucks the season series two games to one.

The Bucks also got an encouraging performance from Khris Middleton. He shook off a shooting slump to finish with 25 points.

The Bucks also got 17 points from Brook Lopez, 15 from Malcolm Brogdon and 10 points and 14 rebounds from D.J. Wilson.

The Bucks improved to 24-10, winning for the sixth time in the last seven games. They return to action on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets.