Bucks start road trip with a dud

The Indiana Pacers ran their win streak to five straight games, knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks 113-97 in Indianapolis on Wednesday night.

The Bucks trailed by as many as 21 points and their leading scorer, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with just 12 points. His seven shots were the lowest total of the season. Giannis added 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Eric Bledsoe had 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, but besides he and Giannis, the rest of the Bucks starters combined to make only 13-of-45 shots (28.9%). Khris Middleton was just 4 of 18, including 0 for 7 from three-point distance.

As a team, the Bucks made just 11 of 43 (25.6%) from three-point distance.

Thaddeus Young scored a team-high 25 points for the Pacers.

The Packers dropped into the paint and swarmed Giannis Antetokounmpo and forced the other Bucks players to beat them from the perimeter. The Bucks couldn’t do it and the result was a loss.

Both teams have 18 wins now and the Bucks have just a half-game lead on the Pacers in the division. The Bucks play game two of the road trip at Cleveland on Friday night.