Bucks win third straight, down Pelicans

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points and added eight rebounds and eight assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 123-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks used an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Malcolm Brogdon returned to the lineup and scored 16 points and Khris Middleton added 14 for the Bucks, who have won three straight and improved to 21-9 on the year.

Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 27 points and 11 rebounds, but missed a large part of the second and third quarters with an ankle injury. Jrue Holiday added 25 points and 12 assists but New Orleans fell for the third time in the last four games.

The Bucks play the next three on the road, starting with a trip to Boston to face the Celtics on Friday night.