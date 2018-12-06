Committee on Madison Police changes stalls out

Madison-area activists have little response to changes in the police department which they demanded.

After Madison officers shot and killed seven people in four years and at least one violent arrest was caught on video, local groups and concerned citizens demanded more accountability from the police. Three years ago, an ad hoc committee was formed to come up with recommendations to address those concerns.

After making a list of proposed changes, the committee sent letters on November 1st to 22 individuals and groups involved in that process early on. The committee asked for feedback by November 28th. But as of Wednesday, the Wisconsin State Journal reports none of them had. One activist tells the paper she “lost track” of her letter.

The ad hoc committee will meet again on the 20th.