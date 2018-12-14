Davison leads Badgers past Savannah State

The Wisconsin Badgers scored a program record 69 points in the first half and went on to beat Savannah State 101-60 on Thursday night at the Kohl Center.

Sophomore guard Brad Davison pulled out of his season long shooting slump by hitting 6 of 9 three-pointers on the way to a 24 point night. Davison hit 8 of 11 shots overall and added five assists, four rebounds and four steals.

The 19th ranked Badgers broke the 100-point mark for the first time since Nov. 19, 2013, when Frank Kaminsky scored a program record 43 points in a 103-85 win over North Dakota.

The Badgers finished 11 of 16 from three-point range (68.8%), 37 of 66 overall (56.1 %), hit 11 of 14 free throws (78.6%) and committed just 10 turnovers.

Ethan Happ added a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Happ hit 4 of his 5 free throw attempts.

Freshman guard Tai Strickland hit 3 of 4 three-pointers and finished with a career high 14 points and six assists.

The Badgers played without senior Khalil Iverson. He was in a walking boot with a foot injury.

The Badgers improved to 9-2, while the Tigers dropped their 5th in-a-row and dropped to 3-9.