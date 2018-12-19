Evers announces his first picks for his incoming cabinet

Governor Elect Tony Evers has announced his first picks for his new cabinet.

At an event in Milwaukee paired along along with a visit with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Evers laid out his top advisers heading into his 4 years in office.

The list includes a number of prominent Milwaukee area leaders. Notably, Evers is picking Natural Resources Board member Preston Cole as his new DNR Secretary, and Discovery World CEO Joel Brennan as Secretary of Administration.

Milwaukee Film marketing chief Sara Meaney will take over at the Department of Tourism, replacing Secretary Stephanie Klett. There had been an effort by a number of groups, including some Democrats, to keep Klett in as Tourism Secretary.

Rounding out the announcement was US Marshal Kevin Carr as the Secretary of Corrections. Karr was a long time Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy, before moving over to the Marshal’s office in 2010.

My goal is to build a Wisconsin where people come together to invest in a brighter future for everyone, and I believe that starts with assembling a Cabinet that represents Wisconsin values. — Tony Evers (@GovElectEvers) December 19, 2018

Some critics are worried that so many of his picks are coming from Milwaukee, and Evers defended those choices. “It is the city that has the greatest wonders and successes, and frankly the greatest challenges, and if we don’t recognize that, we’ll fail as a state.”

He also says he’s looking for top talent, no matter where they’re from. “I’m seeking people that can connect the dots and people that will work with civil servants with others in their agencies to provide the best services possible.”

He hopes to have the rest of his picks announced by Christmas.

Wisconsinites can rest assured that we’re building a team that will bring science back to the Department of Natural Resources; reform our criminal justice system and address racial disparities while improving public safety; and highlight for the world all that WI has to offer. — Tony Evers (@GovElectEvers) December 19, 2018