Evers holds out hope for veto on lame ducks bills

Wisconsin’s incoming governor continues to push for a veto on a package of lame duck legislation that seeks to curtail his duties.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet The Press, Governor Elect Tony Evers says this is an end around on his lawful election in November.

“People of Wisconsin voted for me because they knew I was for good schools and a good transportation system and good healthcare. They didn’t elect me to fight over administrative powers in the state of Wisconsin vis a vis the Republican Majority.”

He’s called on Governor Walker to veto the bills, and is hopeful that it will happen. He’s calling on Walker to think about his legacy as he leaves office.

“He’s been a longtime public servant, and he has a legacy here so we’re hopeful that he will veto the whole thing.”

That package of bills was pushed through over last weekend with no debate between Republicans and Democrats in the state Legislature. Evers says we wouldn’t even be seeing these measures if he hadn’t won the election.