Evers names more cabinet selections

Wisconsin Governor-elect Tony Evers on Friday announced four more cabinet nominees. Brad Pfaff is Evers’ choice as Secretary Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and Craig Thompson as Secretary of the Department of Transportation.

Pfaff currently serves as the deputy chief of staff to U.S. Representative Ron Kind (D-La Crosse). Previously, he served in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency during the Obama administration. Thompson currently serves as the Executive Director of the Transportation Development Association of Wisconsin (TDA). Prior to joining TDA in 2007, he served as the legislative director for the Wisconsin Counties Association

Evers’ picked Rebecca Cameron Valcq for the Public Service Commission. She is a partner at law firm Quarles & Brady. Mark Afable, chief legal officer at American Family Insurance, has been selected to head the Office of Commissioner of Insurance.

Evers said his picks are about talent. “Whether you’re in the public sector or the private sector, your success is based on the talents the people you bring into that enterprise possess.”

Evers announced his first cabinet choices, including Natural Resources Board member Preston Cole as DNR Secretary, and Discovery World CEO Joel Brennan as Secretary of Administration, on Wednesday in Milwaukee.