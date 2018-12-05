Evers on CNN: GOP lame duck agenda ‘a hot mess’

With Republican efforts to rein in his incoming administration now a national story, Governr-elect Tony Evers went on CNN Tuesday night. “We won, we won fair and square. We won on the issues. We won fully knowing what I’m about and what Scott Walker’s about,” Evers told the cable network’s Don Lemon. “I see this as an effort trying repudiate, trying to turn back the clock.”

Evers’ appearance came as the Republican controlled legislature debated measures to limit the scope of authority for the offices of governor and attorney general, before Evers and incoming AG Josh Kaul take office next month. The Assembly completed work on the legislation early Wednesday morning. Evers issued a statement following the final vote.

“Wisconsin has never seen anything like this. Power-hungry politicians rushed through sweeping changes to our laws to expand their own power and override the will of the people of Wisconsin who asked for change on November 6th.”

Evers told Lemon that while he was elected to work with Republicans in the legislature, the Republican actions will make that much more difficult. “The entire thing is frankly a hot mess,” he said. “There’s 141 pages of bad stuff in there.”