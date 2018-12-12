Feingold signs Washington Post op-ed urging protection of democracy

A former Wisconsin senator says Democracy needs to be protected in these divisive times.

44 former U.S. Senators, including Wisconsin democrat Russ Feingold, signed on to a post in the Washington Post, saying the U.S is entering a dangerous period.

The bipartisan group’s comments are in response to Robert Mueller’s investigation of President Trump and the 2016 election. The ex-Senators say America is headed toward a crisis if current Senators are not “steadfast zealous guardians of our democracy”.

They urge lawmakers to place the country, democracy and national interest above all else.