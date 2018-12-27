First major winter storm of the season hits Wisconsin Thursday tonight

The first winter storm of the season is pushing into Wisconsin.

Heavy snow is tracking all the way from the Dakotas into Wisconsin. Dan Miller with the National Weather Service in Duluth says that storm may dump up to a foot of snow in parts of northern Wisconsin.

“We’re expecting a fairly expansive area of moderate to heavy snow lasting until Friday morning.”

While that might sound bad, Miller says this is actually pretty typical for this time of year. “We’re not looking at two, three, four foot snowfall totals, just a fairly straightforward winter storm.”

The southern half of the state can expect snow totals of a few inches, along with some slick wintry mix.

As always, Miller reminds people to take it easy on the roads through the weekend, and to stay at home if they don’t need to travel.