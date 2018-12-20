Fitzgerald expects Republicans to lead budget talks

Expect some serious political wrangling over next year’s state budget.

That’s the message from Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who says it’s likely that legislative Republicans will be leading on the budget in the next cycle, not Governor Elect Evers.

“I mean I guess I don’t want to fully assume that before the Governor Elect introduces his budget that we’ll completely dismiss it, but I’m still assuming we’ll work off of a base budget.”

He says despite that, he’s hoping to find some agreements with Evers.

“Now that doesn’t mean there couldn’t be some common areas, where there could be some common interest where maybe we could get some veto assurances where he would keep his pen off that area and build some consensus.”

Evers campaigned on all of those topics. In response this afternoon, Evers tweeted his disapproval of these comments.

“It’s unfortunate that Speaker Vos and Majority Leader Fitzgerald are once again going to ignore the will of the people of Wisconsin by disregarding a budget crafted by and with the people of our state without ever having seen it.”