Golden Eagles win sixth straight

It’s understandable that Marquette was a little sloppy, playing their first game in 10 days, but the Golden Eagles still rolled to a 92-66 win over North Dakota at Fiserv Forum.

The Golden Eagles had 11 turnovers in the first 11 minutes and finished with 22 for the game. But Marquette still improved to 9-2, winning their sixth straight game.

Markus Howard poured in 26 points and Sam Hauser added 21 to lead the Golden Eagles. The two combined to hit 9 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Newcomer Ed Morrow also had his best offensive night of the season, scoring 18 points.

Marquette returns to the court on Friday when they host unbeaten Buffalo (10-0).