Evers names Stanford Taylor to lead DPI

Governor Elect Tony Evers has named his successor as State Superintendent of Schools. She’s current Assistant State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor.

Evers says Stanford Taylor “is a dedicated, thoughtful leader, who puts the best interests of kids before all else.”

“She is known and respected throughout the education community for her commitment to equity and her work to help all students reach academic success. I have known Carolyn for the better part of three decades and know she will be an exceptional state superintendent.”



“It will be an honor to serve the students, teachers, and families of Wisconsin as the next state superintendent,” Stanford Taylor said. “I am blessed to be surrounded by the talented and devoted staff in the department, who care about the work they do to improve the lives of our state’s youth. I look forward to this opportunity, and know that together, we can continue to advance educational equity for all students.”

She’ll hold that position until the end of Evers’ term as Superintendent in 2021 and will be the first African American to be state superintendent in state history.