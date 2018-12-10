Help out the birds at your feeder this winter with tips from DNR

Winter is here, and if you’re looking to keep birds at your feeder, you might have to make it more attractive to your feathered friends.

DNR biologist Ryan Brady says the best general bird seed you can put out is black sunflower seeds.

“It’s really inexpensive, it works for a lot of different species, and it has a high fat content so it’s good for the birds.”

Brady says you should also be sure to find some cover for the birds that is close enough to the feeder for them to hide in. He suggests low, thick shrubs, or a brush pile.

“A shrubbery that’s going to have a lot of thick branches, provide some cover from the elements. Evergreens or conifers are excellent, so maybe plant a spruce or a fir.”

That shrub can also provide some protection from predators, and make your feeder much more attractive to birds.