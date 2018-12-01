Hockey Badgers skate to third straight tie

Freshman forward Brock Caufield had his first career multi-goal game and rookie goaltender Daniel Lebedeff made 37 saves as the Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team skated to a 3-3 draw with 6th ranked Penn State on Friday night at the Kohl Center.

The final gave the Badgers their third straight tie after drawing even twice last weekend at Michigan.

After a pair of scoreless overtime sessions, Penn State won the sudden-death shootout to earn the extra point in the Big Ten standings.

The last time Wisconsin had three consecutive ties was during the 2002-03 season when the Badgers drew even against Minnesota State, followed by a pair of ties against Alaska Anchorage.

The Badgers are 13-for-13 on the penalty kill across the last three games. UW has not allowed a power-play goal since Nov. 17 when it went 5-for-7 in a 3-1 loss to Ohio State.

The two teams wrap up the series on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.