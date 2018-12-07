Johnson wants push back on Russia in the Baltic Sea

Wisconsin’s Republican Senator is pushing back on Russia following an incident involving the Ukrainian navy last month. Senator Ron Johnson will be in Eastern Europe this weekend, and said on WISN’s Jay Weber Show that he intends to see what needs to be done to push back on Russian aggression.

“We need to do a whole lot more than just have one senator go over there and express support,” Johnson said Thursday. “We do need, from my standpoint, a multinational freedom of navigation exercise into the Baltic Sea.”

Ukrainian naval personnel were seized off their ships on November 25th, further increasing tensions in the region after the annexation of the Crimea.

“The Baltic states are nervous, Poland is nervous. They want more forward deployment of NATO troops and air patrols in the Baltic. We need to do all of the above,” Johnson said. The situation was serious enough for the Trump administration to cancel a planned face to face meeting last week in Argentina, between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.