Laser aimed at UW Med Flight

The crew of a UW Med Flight helicopter were targeted during a Tuesday evening run. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find out who aimed a laser pointer at the chopper at about 5:00 P-M.

The flight attempted to circle the area and the laser beam followed their flight path. The helicopter landed at Chandler Park in the Village of Pardeeville. The seriously-injured 17-year-old patient was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The pilot was checked out at the UW University Hospital emergency department and was deemed OK after the incident.