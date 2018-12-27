Laser aimed at UW Med Flight

The crew of a UW Med Flight helicopter were targeted during a Tuesday evening run. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find out who aimed a laser pointer at the chopper at about 5:00 P-M.

The flight attempted to circle the area and the laser beam followed their flight path. Med Flight was forced to abort the landing and had to return to its home base. The seriously-injured 17-year-old patient was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The pilot was checked out at the UW University Hospital emergency department and was deemed OK after the incident.