Legal challenges readied on ‘lame duck’ actions

On the Sunday shows, there was a lot of focus on “lame duck” legislation passed by the Republican-controlled Wisconsin legislature. One bill limits early voting to just two weeks before Election Day. Congresswoman Gwen Moore represents Milwaukee, where a strong Democratic turnout helped elect Tony Evers governor.

“It is clearly a part of the voter repression strategy of Republicans,” Moore said on WISN’s “UpFront with Mike Gousha.”

On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Scot Ross with One Wisconsin Now said a lawsuit is in the works, based on a similar case. “A federal judge in the case that we brought in 2016 ruled that these attacks on early voting were absolutely racially discriminatory, and they were absolutely unconstitutional,” Ross said. “We’ll see you in court, Governor Walker.”

“This attack by Republicans in the legislature is not just unprecedented — it’s undemocratic, it’s unconstitutional, it’s un-American.” — @rossacrosswi https://t.co/PoLAiGhZcL pic.twitter.com/C53pNRIwNB — One Wisconsin Now (@onewisconsinnow) December 14, 2018

OWN will team with former Democratic U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder’s National Redistricting Foundation to pursue legal action.

Other bills place limits on the authority of incoming governor Tony Evers and attorney general Josh Kaul. Republicans continue to insist that’s not true. “The end result her is there will be more legislative oversight in a lot of areas, but no power was taken away from the governor, power was not taken away from the attorney general,” state Senate President Roger Roth said on the Gousha program. “Just some common sense, oversight measures but into place.”

Governor Scott Walker signed the bills into law Friday in Green Bay.