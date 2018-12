A rainfall milestone for Madison. For only the second time in history, the city has eclipsed 50 inches of precipitation in a calendar year. In a typical year, southern Wisconsin receives just over 34 inches of rain.

Madison’s all-time wettest year was in 1881 with just under 53 inches of rain. Following Thursday’s rainfall, Madison has received fifty-point-zero-two (50.02) inches of rain in 2018.