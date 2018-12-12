Madison night club in jeopardy after weekend shooting

A Madison area nightclub is facing legal trouble following a weekend shooting.

Madison alder David Ahrens says Visions is in jeopardy of losing its liquor license in the aftermath the shooting early Sunday that left four wounded.

Ahrens says there’s been a long history with Visions involving battery and other serious incidents. He’s met with the city attorney on the matter.

Police have arrested the suspect in the shooting. He’s 35-year-old Cole Foster. Foster faces charges of recklessly endangering safety.

All of the victims are reported to be in stable condition.