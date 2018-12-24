Marquette’s Howard named Big East Player of the Week

Marquette’s Markus Howard has been selected as the Big East Player of the Week.

The junior guard averaged 35.5 points, shot 13-of-19 from 3-point range and 16-of-16 from the foul line in a 2-0 week.

Howard scored 45 points, including 40 points in the second half, in a 103-85 victory over No. 14 Buffalo on Friday night. He also scored 25 straight points for his team in a span of 5:27.

Howard also scored 26 points in a 92-66 win against North Dakota. Howard leads the Big East in scoring with a 25.0 average.

Georgetown’s Mac McClung was named the Big East Freshman of the Week.