Marquette’s Howard named Big East Player of the Week

Markus Howard – File Photo Courtesy of Marquette University

Marquette’s Markus Howard has been selected as the Big East Player of the Week.

The junior guard averaged 35.5 points, shot 13-of-19 from 3-point range and 16-of-16 from the foul line in a 2-0 week.

Howard scored 45 points, including 40 points in the second half, in a 103-85 victory over No. 14 Buffalo on Friday night.  He also scored 25 straight points for his team in a span of 5:27.

Howard also scored 26 points in a 92-66 win against North Dakota.   Howard leads the Big East in scoring with a 25.0 average.

Georgetown’s Mac McClung was named the Big East Freshman of the Week.

 