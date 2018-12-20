No charges to be filed in fatal Sun Prairie explosion

No criminal charges will be filed, in connection to the July natural gas explosion in Sun Prairie which killed firefighter Cory Barr. Sun Prairie Police Chief Patrick Anhalt read a brief statement during a press conference Thursday. Anhalt said “incomplete and inaccurate information was exchanged and relied upon” before the blast, by contractors and subcontractors on a fiber optic cable project.

But he said that the investigation by his department, the state fire marshal’s office, the Dane County district attorney’s office, and the state attorney general’s office “concluded that there is not probable cause to believe a crime was committed.” The investigation is now classified as inactive.

Anhalt did not take questions, but referred media to a redacted reports on the city’s website. He also called for “a serious evaluation of regulatory language pertaining to the responsibilities of those engaged in utility work.”