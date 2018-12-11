Oneida County woman sentenced in toddler’s death

An Oneida County woman will be spending 15 years in prison for the death of her toddler stepson.

30-year-old Ellen Tran was convicted in October with first-degree reckless homicide. The boy’s mother spoke for more than an hour at today’s sentencing hearing.

A child. A toddler. A 20-month-old baby. She despised him and she hated him.

Tran claimed the boy slipped in the shower, but prosecutors said the abuse was much worse. Judge Patrick O’Melia said he just wished Avery Edwards could have lived in a loving home.

“He would have been safer if just left on somebody’s doorstep. A stranger would have taken better care of Avery.”

Tran’s ex-husband Trung Tran also faces charges in the case. He’s due back in court in February.

WJFW