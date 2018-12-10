Packers end three-game slide

The Green Bay Packers’ three-game losing streak is history. Aaron Rodgers threw a pair of touchdown passes as the Packers build a 34-7 lead and held on for a 34-20 victory on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Jones also added 78 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Packers, while Bashaud Breeland returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown. The Packers improved to 5-7-1 with the victory, giving coach Joe Philbin his first victory as interim head coach.

Matt Ryan passed for three touchdowns for Atlanta, but two of them came in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.

Julio Jones finished with eight receptions for 106 yards and two scores for the Falcons, who have now dropped five-straight games.

The Packers improved to 5-1-1 at home this season and will travel to Chicago on Sunday to face the Bears.

Rodgers breaks passing record

Aaron Rodgers has now thrown more consecutive passes without an interception than any quarterback in NFL history. Rodgers finished 21-of-32, breaking Tom Brady’s record of 358 passes without a pick from 2010 to 2011.