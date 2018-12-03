Packers make coaching change, fire McCarthy

Following Sunday’s 20-17 Packers loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field, Green Bay President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Murphy announced the immediate firing of head coach Mike McCarthy. He named offensive coordinator Joe Philbin as the teams interim head coach.

In a statement from the Packers, Murphy said, “The 2018 season has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately. Mike has been a terrific head coach and leader of the Packers for 13 seasons, during which time we experienced a great deal of success on and off the field. We want to thank Mike, his wife, Jessica, and the rest of the McCarthy family for all that they have done for the Packers and the Green Bay and Wisconsin communities. We will immediately begin the process of selecting the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers.”

McCarthy is the first Packers coach to be fired in-season since Gene Ronzani departed with two games left in the 1953 season.

McCarthy led the Packers to a Super Bowl title in 2010. He departs with a 125-77-2 record in Green Bay, the second-best win total in franchise history behind Curly Lambeau (209-104-21). Under McCarthy, the Packers also won six NFC North division titles and advanced to four NFC championship games.

Mark Murphy is scheduled to meet with reporters at 1:45 p.m. on Monday.