Packers place Aaron Jones on I.R.

After suffering a sprained MCL in his right knee in Sunday’s loss to the Bears in Chicago, the Green Bay Packers have placed running back Aaron Jones on injured reserve, officially ending his season.

It’s the second straight season that Jones couldn’t finish the season because of injury.

The Packers claimed running back Kapri Bibbs off waivers from Washington on Monday and he will serve as the backup to Jamaal Williams, who will take over as the Packers starter.

Taking Jones’ spot on the roster is wide receiver Allen Lazard, signed off of Jacksonville’s practice squad. Lazard is an undrafted rookie from Iowa State that has not seen anytime on the Jaguars active roster.

Jones finished with 728 yards on 133 carries with eight touchdowns. His 5.5 yards per carry average ranked first in the NFL.

According to NFL Network reports, the Packers are also expected to place defensive lineman Kenny Clark (elbow) on injured reserve.