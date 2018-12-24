Rodgers leads Packers to first road victory

Aaron Rodgers put together his best performance of the season, leading the Green Bay Packers to a 44-38 overtime victory the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.

Rodgers passed for 442 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores as the Packers won their first road game (1-7) of the season. They avoided being the first team since the 1958 squad to go winless on the road during the season.

The Packers trailed by 15-points in the fourth quarter before coming from behind to win.

Davante Adams caught the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime. Jamaal Williams also rushed for 95 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown and caught six passes for 61 yards, improving to 6-8-1 on the season.

New York’s Jason Myers booted a late field goal to force overtime for the Jets. But the Packers won the coin toss and marched 75 yards for the game winning touchdown, not giving the Jets a chance at the ball in OT.

Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 341 yards and three scores and Andre Roberts had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as New York fell to 4-11.

Former UW-Whitewater receiver Jake Kumerow earned his first start on Sunday and caught three passes, including a 49-yard scoring strike from Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter.

Kumerow entered the NFL in 2015 and spent time on practice squads with the Bengals, Patriots and Packers before winning a spot on the Packers 53-man roster this season.

The Packers made it through the game without Aaron Rodgers getting hurt in a meaningless game, but a handful of others left the game with injury.

Left guard Lane Taylor suffered a knee injury early in the game and didn’t return. Corner Jaire Alexander left the game early in the second quarter with a groin injury and didn’t return. Alexander had missed two games earlier this season with a similar injury.

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was hit in the head by Jets safety Darryl Roberts and he didn’t return. Reserve defensive lineman Fadol Brown also left with a toe injury.

Wide receiver Davante Adams caught 11 passes on the day, leaving him two shy of breaking Sterling Sharpe’s record of 112 receptions in a single season.

Adams has 111 catches for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns for the season. He needs 134 receiving yards against the Lions in the season finale at Lambeau Field this week to break Jordy Nelson’s record for receiving yards in a season of 1,519.