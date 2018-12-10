Scammers impersonate Social Security to get your personal information

Scammers pretending to be from Social Security have been hounding Wisconsin residents once again. (

State consumer protection spokesman Jerad Albracht says the scammers are using technology to spoof their phone numbers.

“So when you see the call on your phone, it will come up as their 1 800 number, and it might even say ‘Social Security Administration’ on your caller ID.”

The callers have becoming increasingly aggressive in their pitches, and have even threatened to cut off benefits if people don’t provide their personal information.

“They’re going to threaten you, they’re going to claim that your Social Security Number is going to be made inactive, they may threaten that if you don’t give information they may cut off benefits,” says Albracht.

“They’ll come with any threat they can to try to get you to turn over money or personal information.”

If you get one of these calls, simply hang up. If you’re worried about your benefits, call a trusted, verifiable number for Social Security.