Senator Ron Johnson says ISIS not defeated in Syria

The Trump administration’s plan to immediately pull U.S. troops out of Syria has members of his own party concerned, including U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.

The Wisconsin Republican was among a group briefed on the withdrawal by Vice President Mike Pence. “I can tell you, there was strong push back, strong concern expressed by Republican senators in terms of this action,” Johnson said Wednesday.

A defense official confirmed the withdrawal Wednesday, as President Trump declared victory over the Islamic State.

After historic victories against ISIS, it’s time to bring our great young people home! pic.twitter.com/xoNjFzQFTp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

Johnson said the president’s claims of defeating ISIS in Syria are not accurate.

“I’ve heard some pretty shocking numbers of fighters that are still in pockets not only in Syria, but also in Afghanistan,” he said. “We have not defeated them yet, and I’m very concerned the President believes we have to the point we can bug out of Syria. I think it could be proven to be a very unwise policy.”

Johnson said he hopes the president will reconsider the decision. The pull out of the entire force of more than 2,000 U.S. service members is expected to occur as quickly as possible.