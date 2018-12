Kroger-owned Roundy’s stores has bought 42 of Shopko’s pharmacy locations.

The deal was announced Tuesday. Twenty-five of the affected Shopko stores are in Wisconsin. Shopko is said to be changing its business model in a search for profits and Kroger can increase the foot traffic at its stores with the purchase.

Although the official transfer won’t be done until next month, Shopko customers can fill their prescriptions at some of the pharmacies immediately.