State Senate opens lame duck session on Republican bills

One half of the lame duck session is underway at the state Capitol, as the Senate takes to the floor.

Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Schilling excoriated the majority at the start of the hearing.

“What we are seeing is a blatant overreach of Republicans who are more interested in securing and increasing your legislative power.”

She calls the bills an attempt to strip power from the executive and judicial branches and hand it over to the legislature.

“Sweeping proposals to eliminate checks and balances, and consolidate power from the executive and judicial branches into the legislative branch.”

The Senate Gallery was cleared after multiple outbursts from protesters.