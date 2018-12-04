Strong second half lifts Badgers past Rutgers

For the third straight game, the Wisconsin Badgers needed a strong second half to win and that’s what happened again Monday night.

Wisconsin trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half and five points at halftime before rebounding for a 69-64 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Big Ten action at the Kohl Center. The Badgers improved to 8-1 on the season, their best start since starting 15-1 to begin the 2014-15 season.

Ethan Happ scored 20 points, D’Mitrik Trice added 14 and Nate Reuvers added 10 as the Badgers shot 58.6% in the second half. Wisconsin committed just six turnovers, just one after halftime. The Badgers outscored Rutgers (5-3, 0-2 Big Ten) 55-45 in the second half.

After a good first half, the Badgers clamped down defensively in the second, holding Rutgers to 40.6% shooting from the field.

The Badgers get a day off on Tuesday. Their next game is Saturday against the rival Marquette at Fiserv Forum.